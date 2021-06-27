Joana Pastrana says goodbye in a big way with her fourth European champion title

Through the big doors. Joana Pastrana (30 years old) said goodbye on Saturday night, June 26, in style, after retaining WiZink Center in Madrid the European minimum weight champion belt against the French contender Anne Sophie Da Costa. In this way, the Madrid boxer (17-3, 5KO) makes history, by becoming the first woman to add four continental titles, one more than Maria Jesus Rosa.

The fight, agreed to ten rounds of two minutes each (as dictated by professional female boxing) only had one protagonist, Joana Pastrana, who dominated all the rounds and their rhythm. She was far superior to a rival who was contesting her first European title and who did enough to stay upright until the end, victim of the harsh punishment to which she was subjected.

Joana punishing her rival

Joana punished her with powerful right and left hooks, to the upper body and the liver area, and Da Costa He couldn’t find a way to answer. So dominating did she feel that even in her corner at halftime in the seventh round she would smile at the television camera when it focused on her.

Joana was far superior from start to finish and retained the European champion belt after a unanimous decision victory

Da Costa showed a great capacity for endurance and suffering, while Joana from her corner was told not to sleep, not to catch the rhythm of her rival, she did not want to fight, and the French woman had enough to reach the end .

Encouraged by these words Pastrana She came out determined in the last round, looking to say goodbye in a big way, putting a unanimous victory of the three judges (110-90) on track in case there was any doubt, retaining the title of European champion and adding another success to a career in which Her three world world champion titles also stand out IBF of the minimum weight.

Too bad she had to quit boxing early because of not being able to earn a living in the ring as she expected. “I fight like a man, but financially I feel unfairly treated,” he admitted to MD at the time. Hopefully it will be a see you later and not a goodbye, if so, this June 26, 2021 will remain in the history of boxing in Spain and in the world.