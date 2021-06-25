Joana Pastrana defends her European title in Madrid

The Madrilenian Joana pastrana (16-3, 5 KO) will defend her European minimum weight title tomorrow Saturday against the French Anne Sophie Da Costa (28-6, 11 KO) at the WiZink Center in Madrid, the former Palacio de los Deportes.

This will be the first fight in this mythical venue, since Rubén Nieto defeated Daniel Rasilla in 2013.

As the Spanish announced a few days ago, this will probably be her last fight.

Pastrana, 30 years old, three-time IBF world champion of this weight, he makes the first defense of the European title he won against Catalina Díaz from Cádiz in October of last year, with the crown vacant. It is her second reign and tomorrow she could get her fourth continental crown in two stages, being the most successful fighter in Spanish boxing with her European and world titles.

Opposite will be the French veteran from Reims, Anne Sophie Da Costa, 38 years old, who although he has won minor titles, has never played the European Championship. She is brave, she presses firmly although she does not have a great technique.

Pastrana, with good movements and more resources than the French, is the favorite in this fight, in which she will want to leave a good image in case she does not change her mind regarding the withdrawal. By controlling the fight from a distance, you can hold the Frenchwoman at bay with dangerous cons.

Before the stellar match, several amateur matches will be played with the presence of some female boxers of the national team, who will face boxers from the Andalusian team.

The main fight can be followed live from 10 p.m. on LaLigaSportsTv.