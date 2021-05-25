Joana Pastrana announces her retirement from boxing after defending the European Championship on June 26

Through a virtual press conference in which he has been present MD, the boxer from Madrid Joana Pastrana (16-3, 5KO) – three times world champion IBF world of the minimum weight and three times champion of Europe in the same category – has announced that he will leave professional boxing after defending the European title that he will hold at the Wizink Center in Madrid next June 26 against the French Anne Sophie Da Costa (28-6, 11 KO). After this fight, the Madrilenian hopes to dedicate herself to the world of cinema, a world that she likes, attracts and in which she has already made some collaborations.

The reason for this premature goodbye, Joana is 30 years old, has explained it herself with these words: “I have not been able to achieve the goals I wanted after being world champion, which was to be able to live well from boxing. It could not have been, and before the years begin to weigh on me and I am not 100% I have decided to make this decision ”.

A decision like this is not made from one day to the next and she had been thinking about it for some time: “I had been thinking about this issue for a while. It is an important step that athletes have to take when it gets closer. I have had the great luck that things have turned out for me and that this world – he refers to the world of cinema – has caught my attention, and everything has come to me thanks to boxing. One thing has come for the other ”, he assures.

The combat poster

And his conscience is clear because “I wake up in the morning and I know that I have fulfilled a dream. Not everyone can say the same. What hurts me the most is leaving behind this life of saying I’m Joana Pastrana, saying I’m a former professional boxer hurts, but I’m proud of everything I’ve done. I have given everything. I have not left anything inside and everything I have done has been with my soul. I have always given everything I had inside. I couldn’t be a professional boxer all my life. “

From the ring to the movies

Joana had already made her first steps in the world of cinema and television and it caught her attention, also seeing that she had the occasional opportunity. Hence, he opted for it, although he does not have anything insured either. “I have nothing for sure, I know where I want to go. The main thing is that time is on me. I manage to live thanks to the sponsors, I go month to month, but anyone else can be at their jobs until the day of retirement. I do not. That is why I have decided now. I am 30 years old. I am young and I can broaden my horizons. I have objectives focused more on one thing than another and everything is aimed at the world of cinema. I would like to train and I like the world of acting and film specialists ”.

Joana has already made the odd foray into the world of film and television. One of these has been his participation in the series ‘The Heart of the Empire’, which if nothing happens will premiere in Movistar next fall. In this one, Pastrana plays the role of a gladiator. But he is not satisfied with this, I want more and that is why “I want to dedicate the time necessary to train myself and show that I not only know how to box.”

But before he has a great date, the defense belt of the European Boxing Union (EBU) of the minimum weight before Anne Sophie Da Costa. A fight that will allow him to continue extending his legend, since if he wins he would add three world titles and four European titles, which is said soon. Daring as she is, Joana admits that “it’s going to be a guaranteed match because we’ve sparred with her and it’s going to be a tough match. I like it. I want to be up there in the ring and feel the warmth of the people. I’m going to fight a renowned woman and the show is guaranteed ”.

Depending on how you look at it, there is a negative reading in this decision and it is that Joana takes it because her profession does not allow or guarantee a correct life, something that she has already denounced on occasion, but she, always positive, wants to see the la la half full bottle, especially thinking about the young fighters who come after her. “The good thing is that I leave the legacy to those girls who are choosing to achieve great goals that they have to achieve and I have shown them that if you want to, you can. I have opened a path and I hope that they have more luck than me ”.