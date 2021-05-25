Joana Pastrana announces her retirement after defending her European crown

The Madrilenian Joana pastrana has confirmed today at a press conference that he will fight with Anne Sophie Da Costa on June 26 at the WiZink Center in Madrid, putting the European minimum weight title at stake.

This will be the first fight in the old Palacio de los Deportes, since Rubén Nieto defeated Daniel Rasilla in 2013. However, the former world champion has given more profound news: her retirement after what will be her last fight.

“I have to announce that I am retiring from the professional field after June 26. During all these years I have been excited about this sport and being a world champion, and I have fulfilled these expectations. My life has to go on and I can’t go on like this all my life »Pastrana declares.

“Labor is not secure after my retirement, but the main thing is that I have made this decision before it is too late. The vast majority of people can stay in their jobs until the end of their working life and being a boxer your career is limited. I am 30 years old and I feel that I want to broaden my horizons in this case in search of other jobs. I have goals that are aimed at the world of cinema. I really like acting and being a film specialist. As soon as I finish my preparations, I will form myself in relation to that world », has said about his future after hanging up the gloves.