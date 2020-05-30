.

Joan Sebastian’s son boasts how beautiful and young his mother is Maribel Guardia

Over there they say that “what is inherited is not stolen”, and Julián Figueroa, the son of the late singer Joan Sebastian with former beauty queen Maribel Guardia, can attest to this, who once again showed that when it came to speaking with the heart is one of the best.

And it is that taking advantage of this May 29, the protagonist of the legendary soap opera “You and me” celebrated her 61st birthday, the offspring of the King of Jaripe used his social networks to dedicate some beautiful words to the woman who gave him life .

Julián did not want to miss the date inadvertently and surprised in his networks with a beautiful photograph captured about 25 years ago, in which he boasted of his beautiful and loving mother.

In the tender image you can see the ex-wife of Joan Sebastian when she was 36 years old, while holding with her hands the then little Julián.

“Happy birthday mom @maribelguardia, I love you ❤️❤️❤️ I am so grateful to have such a good and intelligent mother. Thank you for teaching me that when I am lost, I must look inside for the answer, since that is where God lives, ”said the singer on his Instagram, thanking the strength that the actress and singer has sown in him.

Maribel Guardia’s only son added that he would not change his mother for anything in the world, and insisted on affirming that the precious Costa Rican is not only a beautiful and graceful woman, but also very focused.

“If I had to live a thousand lives, in the thousand I would choose you as my mother and my teacher,” said the young man, who a couple of years ago turned the Central American grandmother.

“If more people understood how you, that we are all one, this world would be a better place. It is an honor to be your son ”, concluded the artist’s son.

Julián had recently dedicated a beautiful message to his mother on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

“Thank God for giving me such a good, sweet, free and light-filled mother. I am fighting day by day to be a virtuous man and become the best version of myself, the one that you have always seen in me (even in the moments when I can’t see it), ”said the singer. “Without a doubt, the best technique to achieve this is to observe yourself; with that wonderful way of giving love and respecting yourself in order to respect others. You taught me to do what is right instead of what is convenient. I love you mom ❤️ I hope every day I look a little more like you ”.

.