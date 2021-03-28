Joan Mir, sanctioned for not respecting the red traffic light

03/27/2021 at 21:08 CET

The Spanish Joan Mir (Suzuki GSX RR) has been sanctioned by the Race Management panel for not respecting the red traffic light when he was going to go out on the track in the first qualifying for the MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar that will be held tomorrow in the Losail circuit.

The Race Direction statement indicates that Joan Mir has violated article 3.5.5 of the Championship Sports Regulations, which is why he is imposed a fine of 1,000 euros and the loss of the first fastest lap of that training session, which will not prevent the 2020 world champion from starting from the tenth position of the starting formation.

The decision could be appealed within thirty minutes of notification of the decision, although it is something that the Suzuki team probably will not do.