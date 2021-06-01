Joan Laporta: “The conversations with Koeman are going very well”

Joan Laporta was also asked by Ronald Koeman at the presentation of the Kun Aguero, new player of Barcelona. The Barça president has given some clues about the future of the Dutch coach: “The talks are going very well, but the reflection period was necessary to evaluate last season”.

“We have started a period of reflection to evaluate last season, what was done well and what was not done well, since he is a coach that we did not sign. We wanted to share the criteria of how we think Barça should be. We have given each other seven or ten days to see each other again, but the contact is permanent. It has a valid contract and the will is to respect it to the extent that we unify those criteria that we have commented on, ”said Joan Laporta.

In this way, the president of Barcelona was very positive about the continuity of Ronald Koeman at the Barça club: “The talks are going very well, but the period of reflection was necessary”. Likewise, Laporta has ensured that Agüero is the first of the signings that the Catalan entity will announce in the coming weeks. Some players I could train Koeman, who seems to be closer to continuing on the Camp Nou bench every day.