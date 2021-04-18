Joan Laporta, in its purest form in the Barça dressing room celebrating the Cup: shouts, chants, hugs …

One of the happiest people at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville after the final of the Copa del Rey it was Joan Laporta. The president of the FC Barcelona He had seen a week ago how they lost the Classic, and although LaLiga is still possible, it was clear to him that this match against him Athletic it could be a turning point.

After experiencing with satisfaction how his team prevailed by a resounding 4-0, went down to the locker room. The players received him very happy and he was hugging one by one and high-fiving to congratulate them. More affection with some (the hug with Messi was more affectionate than with Ilaix Moriba, for example), but above all a great satisfaction in general. When the formal moment was over, Laporta took off his tie (figuratively) and the fan inside him came out. No mask and voices, the president culé began to sing the alirón with his soccer players between laughter.

With this title, Laporta’s own figure is strengthened. Although since his arrival the feeling of the club has improved a bit, the truth is that until this Saturday they had not achieved anything great. Eliminated from the Champions League and defeated in the League with Real Madrid, losing this final would have been a big problem.

Laporta himself admitted after the game that this could be a before and after that gives them a moral retribution for the remainder of the campaign. Their next challenge will be to try to go for LaLiga, although for this they do not depend on themselves, and try to tie the Messi’s continuity. Neither goal is easy.