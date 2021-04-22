Joan Laporta breaks his silence and justifies the presence of FC Barcelona in the Superliga

Joan Laporta spoke for the first time about the position of the FC Barcelona in relation to Super league. The president of the Blaugrana club explained why the team continues without taking a step back in the project of a new European competition and left the ball on the roof of the members.

“Partners will continue to have the last word. It is absolutely necessary that the big clubs that in some way contribute mainly to the foundation of resources, because in the cast we have the capacity to say ours “, declared Joan Laporta to TV3 during his presence Count of Godó, at the Real Club Tenis Barcelona.

In addition, Laporta remained firm in his support for the Super League. “It must be an attractive competition, based on sporting merits. We are defenders of the state leagues and we are open to an open dialogue with UEFA. We need more resources to make this a great show. I think there will be an understanding. “

Regarding the resignation of teams that had already committed to the Super League and withdrew in the first hours of the competition, the president of FC Barcelona spoke of external agents who caused these marches. “There has been pressure on some clubs, but the proposal still exists. We make very important investments, salaries are very high and all these considerations must be taken into account, taking into account sporting merits “.