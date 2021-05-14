Joan Barreda wins the second stage of the Andalusia Rally

05/14/2021 at 3:00 PM CEST

Joan Barreda (Honda) has won the second stage of the Andalusia Rally and extends its leadership in the motorcycle category of the event, which is held in the lands of Cadiz and Seville and serves as preparation for the next edition of the Dakar Rally.

Second has been Joan Pedrero and the Portuguese Joaquim Rodrigues has completed the podium of the stage, while Lorenzo Santolino, winner of the previous day, from Salamanca, has entered the finish line in fourth position, yielding 2:06 with respect to the leader Joan Barreda.

Andalusia Rally, Stage 2

(Motorcycles)

1. JOAN BARREDA (HONDA) 7:48:00

2. JOAN PEDRERO (RIEJU at 1:17

3. JOAQUIM RODRIGUES (HERO) at 1:31

4. LORENZO SANTOLINO (SHERCO) at 2:06

5. PABLO QUINTANILLA (HONDA) at 2:48

6. FRANCO CAIMI (HERO) at 7:06

7. SEBASTIAN BÜHLER (HERO) at 7:20 am