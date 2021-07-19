Joan Baldoví says goodbye to Jesús Cintora and the presenter leaves a phrase that says it all

Jesús Cintora and Joan Baldoví in ‘Las Cosas Claras’. (Photo: TVE)

Compromís deputy, Joan Baldoví, has attended his weekly appointment with Las Cosas Claras, Jesús Cintora’s morning program on TVE.

A television space that is about to come to an end. This Friday, on the occasion of the start of the Tokyo Olympics, Las Cosas Claras will stop broadcasting and will no longer return in September.

For this reason, the Valencian politician wanted to say goodbye to the journalist with a heartfelt message: “Jesus. It has been, is and will always be a pleasure talking to you and I sincerely hope to see you again after the great successes that we are going to have at the Olympics ”.

“I hope in September to see your face again presenting this program. I think the numbers and the audience rate support it and, I insist once again, TVE would have to make a thought, reflect, and a program that works I don’t see why it has to disappear ”, continued Baldoví.

After saying goodbye, Cintora left a curious phrase on the air before ending the call with the deputy: “Why will it be?”

“Why is it?”, The politician also responded with a face of astonishment.

“As another would say: we’ll talk about the Government,” Cintora concluded in reference to the mythical and recurring joke that the comedians Tip and Coll had.

