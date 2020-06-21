Los Angeles Clippers They have already set to work to achieve the NBA ring in the playoffs that will be disputed between the months of August, September and October. The Angelina franchise is one of the main favorites to win the title, as is the Los Angeles Lakers, its neighbor.

To bolster their roster for when the time comes, the Clippers have decided to sign a contract with Joakim Noah for the rest of the season, as journalist Shams Charania, from . and Stadium, has announced.

Joakim Noah and the Clippers plan for him to sign a rest of season deal next week, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Current 10-day contracts, including Noah, expire on June 23. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2020

The player, who is currently linked to the Clippers themselves in a 10-day contract, will have the opportunity to get the coveted ring after 12 seasons in the NBA without achieving it.

All the 10-day contracts that were in force in the NBA during the coronavirus quarantine will end on June 23, so Noah’s would not be less.

Joakim Noah will strengthen the Clippers’ power forward position, the position in which the Californian team is weakest. With Paul Goerge as the undisputed starter, and JaMychal Green and Patrick Patterson as substitutes, Noah’s competition will not be too demanding, and coach Doc Rivers will most likely choose to put him in the rotation and give him minutes in the decisive meetings of the season.