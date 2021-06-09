Joachim Löw gives the go-ahead to Hansi Flick his replacement in the German National Team

The still strategist of the German National Team, Joachim Löw, assured that his former assistant and next relief in the Teutons after the European Championship, Hansi Flick will be the ideal replacement for the position and he is very happy for the now former Bayern Munich manager.

“When things came to fruition with Hansi and it became clear that he wanted to be a coach, I was very happy,” said Löw, 61, a few days before the start of the European Championship, in an interview with dpa.

Löw will step down after the Euro 2020 tournament, after 15 years as coach of the German team. The still German technician assured that he trusts “fully” in Flick.

KROOS: “My future with Germany? I will decide after the tournament. After the Euro, I will think about it and talk about it with Hansi (Flick). I have known him for a long time.” pic.twitter.com/o6BaFBzLr9 – Madrid Sports (@MadridSports_) June 5, 2021

“I know what makes Hansi work and how he thinks. He has empathy, he approaches the players through communication,” explained Löw, who also assured that Flick pursues a game idea characterized by his “offensive spirit.”

He also prophesied a great future for the team he handed over to Flick and Löw added that the new generation would be led by the trio of Bayern players Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry.

“We have quite a few 23, 24 and 25 year old players. In two, three, four years, with more experience, he will look like our golden generation of the Lahm, Schweinsteiger, Boateng, Khedira, Özil, Kroos, Neuer, Hummels, Müller. .. “, he predicted.

“I sense incredible ambition and hunger in this generation. They will not stop winning titles with Bayern.” And he reaffirmed that the current team “may be at its best in two, three or four years.”

