Joachim Löw approves Hansi Flick, his successor in the German team

06/09/2021

On at 20:58 CEST

Alberto Teruel

Joachim Löw has decided to end his relationship with the German national team. After 15 years at the helm of the Mannschaft, the German coach will play his last matches at the European Championship. The successor designated by the German federation is Hansi Flick, champion of the sextet with Bayern Münich.

Speaking to the German press agency, Löw was delighted by the ex-Bayern replacement. “I was very happy when things went well with Hansi Flick and it was clear that I wanted to be a coach. I know what motivates you and how you think. He has empathy, unites the players through communication. “

It should be remembered that Flick, before starting his time at Bayern, accompanied Löw on the Mannschaft bench as an assistant coach between 2006 and 2014, year in which he decided to resign from the position. So he’s been a part of the German bloc and knows some of the locker room heavyweights first-hand.

Joachim Löw, Germany coach

| Sascha steinbach

Joachim Low’s project reached its peak in 2014, year in which the German team obtained its fourth star by being crowned champion in Brazil. From then on, Germany’s performance in major competitions worsened considerably, especially after the group stage crash at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Despite these poor dynamics, the German coach so far predicts a bright future for the national team. “We have some 23, 24 and 25 year old players. In two, three, four years, with more experience, the team will get closer to what it was during our golden age, with players like Lahm, Schweinsteiger, Boateng, Khedira, Özil, Kroos, Neuer, Hummels and Thomas Müller “.