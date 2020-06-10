Can you imagine playing two tournaments at the same time? Yes, I know that the regulations prohibit competing in two different events in the same calendar week, but today we will learn to read the fine print with an example from a movie. We are going to the summer of 2007, at the start of the grass tour and the first sparks of a man who would end up being No. 5 in the world. He is Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, at that time he was 22 years old and was registered in the famous Surbiton challenger, one of the most interesting pictures in the grass season.

So far everything normal. The Frenchman was still out of the top 150 in the ranking, although his performance that year already pointed to ways. He had been champion in a Future and three Challengers before reaching June, a dynamic that gradually brought him closer to the group of the best. In Great Britain he was also overcoming obstacles until sneaking into the semifinals, where the Australian Chris Guccione awaited him. Up to here the narrative continues without fantasy, the best comes now.

That unforgettable Saturday morning, Tsonga would defeat Guccione in three sets (5-7, 6-4, 7-6). How did you celebrate? Taking the car in the afternoon and consuming an hour on the road to the Queen’s Club, where it was written down in the previous phase. And this can be done? As long as it is possible to get by car between both locations, yes. Here is the peculiarity of this story. Jo-Wilfried beat Josh Godall (6-1, 3-6, 6-3) at the Qualy’s Queen’s and spent the night there. The next day he repeated a second round victory (double 6-1 over Tom Rushby), so it was time to get back in the car and head back to Surbiton. The adventure had only just begun.

The final of the tournament awaited him in Surbiton, before a certain Ivo Karlovic. The Frenchman did not wrinkle and was crowned in a big way, with a victory in straight sets against the Croatian (6-3, 7-6). How did you celebrate? Exactly like the semifinal, grabbing the wheel and heading to Queen’s, where the last round of the previous phase awaited him. Obviously, he also topped it: 6-4, 6-0 against George Bastl. They want more? There was still more. Tsonga would reach the round of 16 of that event, his first official draw on grass, leaving a victory in second against Lleyton Hewitt (7-6, 7-6) that is still remembered in those parts. An impulse of such caliber ended up pushing him to the fourth round of Wimbledon the following weeks.

The facts confirmed two clear things: Tsonga was already a reality and, in addition, he was quite good at grass. Such was the jump that 2007 was going to finish him in the top 50 of the classification, leaving behind a circuit that he never thought of stepping on again. But we already know that fate sometimes has some surprises in store for you, that’s how in the middle of 2019, the Le Mans tennis player had to take a step backward in his career to regain the confidence that his injuries had taken away from him. Twelve years later, Ali took off his rings to contest the Cassis Challenger, in France, where he would emerge as champion without giving up a single set at 35 years of age.

Playing the Challenger circuit helped me find the reasons why I was playing tennis again. The conditions here are always more complicated, each match represents a battle. You meet players who dream of being great champions but also with totally different profiles. Even the public that comes to witness the tournaments is different ”, values ​​the current No. 49 in the world in a report prepared by ATP.

Sometimes it is good to go back to the past, as Tsonga well demonstrated in this chapter of his history. Curiously, as happened in 2007, this title would end up causing the Frenchman to enter the top50 … once again. “It is always nice to play tournaments of this category, thanks to them then you realize that what you have achieved in your career is something exceptional. Competing on the Challenger circuit means getting much closer to the public, listening to what people say, all this makes you feel good. It helps you to have a different vision of your career, of tennis in general, in addition to taking you back to find that pleasure for playing tennis ”, he confesses.