The world of tennis has turned to denouncing the murder of George Floyd and continued police abuse in the United States against blacks. Racism continues to prevail in the world and the recent events have provoked a wave of reactions for social justice and racial equality to which sport has actively joined. Frances Tiafoe uploaded a shocking video a few days ago and Serena Williams also made a claim. For his part, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga fIt was a further step in narrating their experiences in this matter.

06/01/2020 08:06



Keep reading

“This type of behavior that we see frequently in the United States, but that on another scale, is repeated continuously throughout the world, is unbearable for me. Such an event removes the consciences of everything and shows how necessary a change is. it has happened materializes the non-acceptance of the different and racism, as well as other issues, see sexuality, religion or sexual orientation, continue to be used as an excuse to commit atrocities, “said the Frenchman in an interview with FranceTVInfo.

Questioned about whether he has suffered racism as a child due to his mixed race character, Jo recounts shocking episodes. “Since I was a child I have had to regularly experience racial discrimination and misplaced comments. My father is black, Congolese, and my mother is white. I consider myself as white as black. I was the only half-breed in my elementary school, so you can imagine What was happening. I learned to create a breastplate and not give wings to the ignorant and offensive comments I received. All of these were nicknames, insults, I had to bear that when I was a teenager I was continually stopped on the street asking for my papers, people who met me I covered my bag as if I was afraid I was going to steal from them and they wouldn’t even let me pass in some places when I went with my friends, “says Jo-Wilfried.

“I had to see how some people treated my father with contempt, I did not understand anything. Even when I was already an accomplished tennis player, from some media they continued to pay close attention to my origins and my skin color. I did not understand anything,” he says. “There are still a lot of people who make offensive comments without realizing it because discrimination is so ingrained that for many it is not even so. But there are words that can hurt a lot. I have had a hard time finding my place and my identity; I just hope that my son do not sit a stranger wherever you go, “said a Jo-Wilfried Tsonga very explicit and socially committed to this moving speech.

.