Terelu Campos has debuted as a blogger for the magazine Lecturas, telling a curious anecdote in which the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, is present.

The daughter of María Teresa Campos met the leader of the Popular Party last Thursday in a well-known restaurant in the capital. “We did not know each other. We crossed paths, I greeted him and introduced him to my daughter Alejandra. He was very affectionate “, has revealed the television in a text.

Terelu explained that he spoke about the current political situation with the mayor of Madrid and dared to confess that he had not voted for him in the last elections.

A phrase that left Almeida a little crushed: “He said very nice: ‘Jo, don’t tell me that.’ It was a surreal scene. “

The Viva la Vida collaborator explained that everyone wanted to greet Almeida and “passed the tables like a groom at his wedding”: “Suddenly the restaurant applauded him, something never seen when I have met with other politicians. He left very excited, putting his hand on his heart ”.

The member of the Campos clan has indicated that she does not have a photo of the moment because she was ashamed. And he ends: “I have already decided my vote, but I do not say it because I like to have my own piece of privacy. I have always suggested that for those on the left I am on the right, and vice versa ”.

