In social isolation at his residence in Rio, Jô participated this Saturday in a “live” of a page linked to Manchester City on Instagram. But he did comment on Corinthians. At the age of 33, he talked about the possibility of returning to the São Paulo club, remembering that he is linked to Nagoya Grampus, from Japan.

“I still have a contract with the club in Japan, as I make clear in the interviews. I have no way of stamping anything now, nobody knows when football will return. We have to wait, see what will happen later on. There is no way,” he said. , during transmission.

Jô, however, acknowledged that a different scenario for 2021 is possible, as his contract with the Japanese club will end at the end of 2020. But he considered it to be hasty to make any comments at that time.

“Next year there is already a chance to think, but we have to wait, see how the coronavirus situation unfolds, which is delaying the lives of everyone who likes football. Not only in football, of course, in the world”, he added.

Formed in the basic divisions of Corinthians, Jô has 43 goals scored in 179 matches played by the club. The striker left the club in 2005, making his comeback in 2017, when he stood out in the conquests of the Campeonato Paulista and the Brasileirão, a tournament he had already won in 2003 and 2005, respectively.

Recently, Corinthians football director, Duílio Monteiro Alves, in denying the possibility of hiring Keno and Roger Guedes, said that the club does not plan for the arrival of new reinforcements for 2020. The scenario, however, could be different in 2021, still more because the bonds of the two strikers in the squad, Boselli and Vagner Love, end at the end of this season – Gustavo is on loan at Internacional.

