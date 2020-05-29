Karla Torrijos

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 28, 2020, p. a11

Athletes are not the only ones who will have to wait another 14 months to participate in the Tokyo Olympics, postponed until July 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but also the referees, such as Guillermina García, the first Mexican judge selected to attend the summer fair, who assures that the postponement does not discourage her, and that she even had her plane ticket to travel to Japan.

When I found out that the Olympic Games were going to be postponed, it did make me a little sad to know that I still have to wait more than a year to make my dream come true, but I am optimistic and I know that despite the adversity that day will come. At the moment we can only be patient and continue preparing ourselves, said the international archery judge in an interview with La Jornada.

The also graphic designer, graduated from UNAM, reported that since last year she was notified by the International Archery Federation (World Archery), via email, of her inclusion in the group of members who will conduct the meetings of her discipline at the Tokyo event, which, he said, represents a very important achievement for me, because I have worked for this opportunity for many years, and going to the Olympics has always been my goal.

He explained that being selected as a judge to attend a summer fair is not easy, but if you prepare well and are dedicated in your work, you are more likely to get that reward.

Guillermina, who is also part of the UNAM Archery Association, commented that after practicing this discipline for a time, which was instilled in her by her father and brother, she decided to start her career as a judge for 11 years.

▲ The international archery judge, with 11 years of experience, participated in the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games and is waiting for her first opportunity in a summer fair. Photo courtesy of Guillermina García

As a collegiate, she has participated in various national and international competitions, including the Toronto 2015 Pan American Games, the Rio 2016 Paralympics, as well as the Mexico City World Championship in 2017; the 2018 World Archery Indoor Championships in Yankton, United States, and the 2018 Central American Games in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Thanks to the good performance I had in each of those interventions, I managed to be invited by the international federation of this sport to be in Tokyo 2020, which is a very great opportunity for me, and I hope it will be the first of many occasions that it is called for an Olympics, he noted.

On the other hand, the 30-year-old judge indicated that due to the characteristics of the discipline that she sanctions, her training is more psychological than physical, so the pandemic, in some way, is helping her to increase her mental strength, which I must maintain to face what is coming.

In this sense, he stressed that beyond taking care of his physical condition, in these 14 months of waiting he must keep himself updated regarding the changes in the rules that may arise at this time. Rather than despair over the postponement, I have to prepare very well to play a good role in Tokyo and fulfill my dream.

