Andrés Sanchez spoke this Wednesday about the possibility of Jô returning to defend Corinthians in 2020. The striker left the Parque São Jorge club in 2018 to play for Nagoya Grampus, from Japan, and has a contract until the end of this year. year, but he has found it difficult to win a sequence and even a relationship with the current team coach.

“If Jô does not renew in Japan, the doors are not open, but today there is no conversation. As long as he has a contract, there is no way”.

Jô has contract with the Japanese until December and has not been used

The declaration of the president of Corinthians was granted to Band. Last Sunday, the center forward’s father spoke exclusively to the Round table, from TV Gazeta, and also detailed the real situation on the subject.

BALBUENA

The Corinthians representative also did not deny the chance of another Brazilian champion for the club in 2017 to wear the white shirt again. This is Fabián Balbuena, a Paraguayan defender who is 28 and playing for West Ham, England.

“If you accept a salary from Corinthians you can come back tomorrow. There you win a week. We had friction, a high level discussion, but he was a 100% guy. He renewed his contract knowing he was leaving, it was not like his Despacito (Romero)”.

Andrés took the opportunity to nudge not only Romero, but also another player who made history in the club.

“Pato came out good, businessman asked for Y, we offered X. I am not upset if he asks me for R $ 1 million. I am upset if the guy is to go free, like Mr. Guerrero, Mr. Romero”.

KENO AND ROGER GUEDES

In the same interview, Andrés was asked about possible interests in the hiring of Keno and Roger Guedes, and was categorical.

“Don’t matter”.

NIKÃO

Nikão, from Athletico-PR, is interested and was asked by Tiago Nunes. However, Corinthians was unsuccessful in the attempt. The reason?

“Because of Money”.

RONY

Another athlete that Timão made an effort to sign was Ron, but the striker ended up hitting Palmeiras. Andrés Sanchez, however, did not say he was hurt by the player because of that.

“No. They (Palmeiras) paid a fortune, they are on another level”, he commented, with a certain tone of irony. “On the first list, Ron wasn’t there. He put it later”.

Sports Gazette





