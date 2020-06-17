JNS’s Melissa reveals having tested positive for the virus | Reform

The singer Melissa López, from the JNS group revealed her diagnosis regarding the virus current, confirming that tested positive, what a surprise it was without a doubt, because now she claims to be infected.

It was through a live broadcast that the singer talked about her experience when she knew she had the disease, to her surprise had no symptoms and he was simply tested to find out his health.

When I saw the result it was: ‘Don’t suck!’ « Said the singer on the live broadcast.

Without a doubt it is most dangerous, because she did not know at all what was happening, but fortunately could detect it in time.

That’s the most dangerous thing, because you can maybe go out and see the family. There are people who are going out to work or holding meetings or people who see friends and this is happening, there are more and more people who are experiencing this.

That is why it is of utmost importance. know each of the symptoms and always have hygiene measures to prevent any contagion.

I went to a pulmonologist, he reviewed me, but there are many specifications and important information they need to know, right now is the most critical moment, I know there are memes and we make fun of the peak of the pandemic, but the truth is that it is happening and we are more and more « , expressed the singer.

Besides her, his mom also has the disease but both are already isolated and the treatment required.

It is impossible to know how you are infected and where. When we go to the pulmonologist, he explained that there are several stages of the disease. To be negative in a test, you have to be tested with the result that the viral load has. «

One of the biggest problems in the country is in the test priceIt is quite expensive and many cannot even afford it.

Unfortunately, it is an expensive test, if you ask with viral load the price rises much more, that is a delicate point, « he said.

In this way, Melissa also asked her followers to don’t trust home testsThey are not entirely effective.