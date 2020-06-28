JLo He has always surprised with his particular style of dress. Always in fashion and with a great body that seems made by the gods, this New Yorker definitely imposes fashion with every garment she wears.

In particular, he usually publishes images with his sportswear, because at 50 years old, JLo She is one of the most physically active artists out there today.

On one occasion we saw her wear a set of red lycra as she went out, which really made us so envious that we wanted one just the same.

And this time he has not been left behind. To welcome you to the weekend, JLo has chosen a set of lycra with details of balloons that enhance all its attributes.

we hope that JLo Be as active as ever and your flirty and original style will last us much longer, which makes us want to share each of your models. Beautifull JLo!