Jlo’s selfie reveals something creepy hidden in the background. Jennifer Lopez’s followers were horrified by the sinister image of an intruder in a photo. Who or what was he and why was he there?

A selfie of Jlo scared his fans because, in the background, almost unnoticed, a sinister image appears.

Jennifer Lopez wanted to show her sculpted abs and the perfectness of her body trained in a selfie that ended up being the focus of attention for something very different … and chilling.

The superdiva had her photo taken at her Miami home gym wearing a camouflage sports bra that revealed her chiseled abs and strong biceps, and her followers initially praised her beauty, which is normal in her posts.

Until someone wrote in the comments, “Who’s the guy tied to the bottom?”

And sure enough, there was a man apparently terrified, his eyes bulging, in the back of the selfie, over Jlo’s right shoulder.

Some of her more conspiratorial followers even joked that the 50-year-old singer-actress appeared to be holding the mystery man hostage.

“Why is there a man in the background with a hand over his mouth?” Asked one user.

The man, who had a bald or shaved head, appeared to be wearing a mask just below the nose.

Although it might have made it easier for him to breathe while exercising, the folds of the mask looked like someone’s fingers from a distance, as if they were holding a hand over his mouth.

“What about the boy with his mouth covered deep over your shoulder?” someone else wrote.

It was not clear who the man was. A coach who was staying on Jlo’s property? A friend who exercised with her? Someone kidnapped who would reveal a double criminal life for Jennifer Lopez? A stalker?

Actually, it was probably someone who was squatting outside the window, which would explain his position and the expression on his face.

While some fans seemed genuinely concerned, others were clearly trolling the Hustlers star.

“He steals the soul of teenagers to stay young, so he has some of them tied to the bottom, he tried to escape, I think …” jokes a follower.

Some users protested that their comments about the sinister appearance were deleted.

“LOL, this is crazy, I am surprised that these comments are still here. My previous comments were deleted… but the truth is stranger than fiction and some of the things these Hollywwod people do / say are quite chilling, ”someone comments.

“So … aren’t we going to talk about the person gagged behind her?” They insist on the other hand.

“It’s creepy! He seems terrified ”, another user replies.

“It is not a mask, it is a hand!”, Almost shouted another.

And so the comments about this guy go on and on, which some confuse with a child, others with Jlo’s husband, and still others with someone “hidden” in his mansion.