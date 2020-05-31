Jennifer López captivates her Tik Tok followers In video, JLo’s buttocks move like jelly Also, while she is lifting her blouse, she shows off her black bra

The temperature rises. Jennifer López (JLo) shares a video on the fashion social network, Tik Tok, where her buttocks move like jelly while she lifts her blouse and shows off her black bra.

With more than 5 million views, in this publication you can see the actress and singer perform a colorful choreography, and wearing baggy pants, it gives the impression that her buttocks were jelly.

After taking a step, JLo slightly lifts the blouse with her arms, perhaps without noticing it, revealing her well-worked abdomen and a black bra.

This video is part of a Tik Tok challenge called “The Dance World Again”, so JLo wrote: “Activated! Let’s see your movements! ”.

With more than 540 thousand likes in this video, fans of the actress and singer did not miss the opportunity to express compliments of all kinds, and even more when Jennifer López asked them: “Will you dance with me?”: “I will”, “I will love “,” I want to dance with you “,” Yes, but you do better than me, surely, but I can try “.

More followers of JLo, who will be 51 years old next July, were delighted after seeing how her buttocks move like jelly: “Queen, I love you, I cry every time I see the repetition of your performance in the Super Bowl”, “I love you, I can’t do this, I’ll just watch it.”

Unlike other occasions, Jennifer López responded to several of her fans, who admire her, in addition to her beauty and charisma, for her undeniable talent.

Their Latin followers could not miss. One of them asked the following question: “What do I have to do to have the energy of JLo?”, To which another person replied: “Have as much money as she does not do anything else.”

“Preciosa, an example of the Latin woman”, “The queen arrived !!! Goodbye to the rest !!! “,” You dance amazing, JLo you are the best, I love how you sing and remember that you are the best “,” Is it verified that this woman is 50 years old? He seems to be 20. I love you, @jlo “,” Linda, you dance very nice, “said some fans.

But it was not all flattery for the actress and singer, because someone noticed a detail that for many went unnoticed: “Beautiful, but it would look better without that gum.”

The praise for her way of dancing seemed endless: “You are the best in everything you do, true inspiration”, “You are a sensational woman”, “You dance fantastic, you move as if the rays of the sun were watching you”, “You are amazing, thanks for being how you are.”

For her part, a fan, upon seeing Jennifer López, did not hesitate to say that she reminded him of Selena, the famous tex-mex singer who died in 1995 and of whom JLo made a film: “I can’t stop thinking that if she she looks like Selena what Selena would look like if she were 50 years old. ”

Finally, someone said so about the actress and singer: “You are a very talented lady, my diva.”