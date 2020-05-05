© Provided by Faces

JLo taught Shakira – the dance queen – some tricks to get her to do an impact twerking!

The performance of JLo and Shakira in the last edition of the Super Bowl was, as expected, a display of color and dance as had rarely been seen in the intermission of the famous sports event.

The two Latin artists starred in a butt duel that reached its peak in the last seconds of their musical number, when both turned their backs on the cameras and started wagging their hips to get the most out of their respective outfits adorned with fringes.

Now the Bronx diva has shared on her Instagram account several videos of the long rehearsal sessions they shared and during which she revealed to the Colombian her secret to twerking with the least possible effort.

“I do it with my knees. If you move your knees, your cul * also moves. My mother taught me that trick when I was four years old ”, JLo can be heard saying to Shakira while she tried her technique with very good results.

In the recording, the two appear dressed in sportswear and preparing the great closing of the show to perfectly coordinate each of their movements.

Although the Colombian has become famous for her hip movements and for incorporating belly dance into her choreography, it is clear that she took very seriously any advice that a professional such as the Bronx diva could give her, which before she triumphed in the recording industry she made a living as a dancer.

By Bang Showbiz @CARASmexico