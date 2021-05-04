JLo, Selena Gómez, J. Balvin and Prince Harry got together in the same place

Prince harry

The Duke of Sussex was greeted with a standing ovation before sharing an emotional message of empathy and compassion for the situation. “None of us should feel comfortable thinking that we could be okay when so many others are suffering. In reality, and especially with this pandemic, when someone suffers, we all suffer. We must look beyond ourselves with empathy and compassion for those we know and those who don’t. We need to lift up all of humanity and ensure that no one person or community is left behind. What we do at this time will go down in history and tonight, we stand in solidarity with the millions of families across India who are fighting against a devastating second wave. “