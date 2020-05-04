Singer-actress humiliates Shakira with her big butt Jennifer Lopez (JLo) shares never-seen Super Bowl videos The post so far has over a million likes

As a gift to her fans, singer-actress Jennifer Lopez (JLo) shared never-before-seen Super Bowl videos, and incidentally, humiliates Colombian singer Shakira with her big butt.

This publication, consisting of 6 videos of just a few seconds in length, has so far more than a million likes and is available on JLo’s official Instagram account.

Among the celebrities who have liked these videos, are Tommy Mottola, husband of Thalía, as well as actress Erika Buenfil, singer Lidia Ávila, member of the OV7 group, actors Mario López and Alejandro Chabán and the Model Alexa Dellanos, daughter of the journalist Myrka Dellanos.

JLo wrote the following on his official Instagram account: “I can’t believe it’s been 3 months since the Super Bowl LIV halftime show !!! It’s been a long time since then, but I want to share a fun behind-the-scenes look from our first rehearsal with the dancers and @Shakira. ”

WHO HAS THE BEST REAR?

In all the videos, JLo boasts a spectacular body, in addition to wearing a belly button and tight leggings that highlight her big butt, humiliating Colombian singer Shakira in passing.

However, it highlights JLo’s lush butt more and leaves Shakira far below.

Watch the video and compare:

Accompanied by her dancers, Jennifer López shows great professionalism and total dedication on stage. In another video, small artists appear, including her daughter, Emme, as well as Shakira, with whom she warmly embraces and exchanges some words.

Lastly, and as if it were a competition, JLo teaches Shakira to move her butt, after which she does a single cartwheel and receives applause from those present.

J humiliates Shakira.

JLo’s Instagram fan page, @lopezclips, did not hesitate to reply: “Three months since you killed the world”, accompanied by a red heart.

“Hello Jennifer, I just wanted to tell you that you inspire me every day”, “I am very proud of you, I love you”, “The best thing that happened to 2020”, “You are so talented”, “You are a real legend ”,“ You are amazing ”,“ It was adorable because you are the dance queen ”,“ The last time the world smiled ”, expressed some users.

An admirer shared the following message: “What a goddess she is, God, look at the last video, she humiliates Shakira”, referring to when JLo taught the Colombian singer to move her butt.

For his part, a fan confessed the following: “I have seen that show four times in a row. The best hour of my life ”.

A user noted that in a part of the scenery, the actress and singer Jennifer López touches her intimate part: “Holding on to the hue … imaginary.”

“When he taught Shakira how to wiggle it was my favorite part”, “Beautiful, unique, diva”, “You are amazing and I kiss you a lot”, “Goddesses twice”, “Imagine having tips on how to wiggle your mommy’s butt ? She is a legend ”, commented more users.