JLo ended up with ARod because she couldn’t trust him. A source assured that the superstar believed that it was not the best thing for her to be with the former MLB player.

A month after Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez teamed up to show the world they weren’t over, and disprove the rumors, JLo is finally moving on.

The couple said in a statement on April 15 that they were officially ending their engagement, now “multiple – many – a lot of sources” confirm to People, in this week’s issue, that it was Jennifer Lopez who broke up with Rodriguez.

“She insisted on that. There are too many unresolved issues, ”said a friend of Lopez, who has been filming his comedy Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic for a few months.

The source says Jennifer could no longer completely trust Rodriguez – who flew off to visit her in the DR days after the scandal exploded and then came out to say that they were ‘working on their relationship’, posing as ridiculous lovers kissing for the dads.

“She has been feeling very miserable” – says the friend, “and thought that the best thing for her was not to stay with Alex.”

Well, it is not for less after such ridiculous. And it is that according to it is said, the couple was very happy but assures that they were already having problems for a while and the COVID 19 quarantine made them worse.

“They both liked spending time as a family, but it was difficult to maintain that special spark when they saw each other every day” – said another insider of the couple who was forced to cancel the wedding due to the pandemic.

HA! It was difficult for them to maintain the spark because they saw each other on a daily basis. Gosh, thank goodness they canceled the wedding… and twice !!

Later, when Lopez went to the Dominican Republic, rumors began of Alex seeing other women. According to People, while sources assure that infidelity was not the cause of the breakup (OMG! REALLY?) “If he was unfaithful or not, it is not important” – says a musical source. “She will not tolerate the fear of it between them.”

COME ON! The man was unfaithful even with the shadow of the broom! They cannot hide the sun with a finger or a ring. He always had that reputation as a womanizer, did she think he would change for her? LOL! Sorry … the infidels do not change, that is written. But it seems that she loves them like that and pretends not to see anything, everyone telling her that the guy cheated on her and she, nope, that’s not true. Seriously, a woman like JLo, beautiful, successful, with hundreds of men dying to treat her like a queen and she sticks with every guy she please. PATHETIC !!

Anyways, JLo broke up with ARod because she couldn’t trust him. The water wets, the fire burns. Duh!

