Jennifer Lopez published this Sunday, which is celebrated Father’s Day in the United States, three posts that filled his fans with emotion.

The publications were dedicated to the father of his children, the salsa player Marc Anthony, to your current partner Alex Rodriguez and his father David Lopez.

The Bronx Diva did a first congratulation to the father of her twins, Max and Emme. In the publication, the singer shared several photos of the artist with her children, including one where Marc Anthony is with his six children.

To your father

To congratulate her father, David López, the artist posted an emotional video in which she says that the most she appreciates of him is her unconditional love. JLo revealed that his dad once told him that he had a person in him who simply loves him without wanting anything in return.

To his « handsome male »

The third congratulation went to his partner Alex Rodríguez whom he calls « handsome male ». The actress published a video with many images of special moments with the family. In it he is seen sharing both with his daughters, Natasha and Ella, as well as with her and Marc’s sons.

JLo said that Alex is a « generous and loving spirit », who gives consistency to his life and his children and that he came to build a family. He also said that he is the most patient person with his son Max.