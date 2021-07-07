JLo and Ben Affleck leave Universal Studios drenched

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had a thrilling day at the iconic theme park in Los Angeles.

JLo brought his twins Emme and Max, 13, from his marriage to Marc Anthony, while Affleck brought his son Samuel, nine, from his marriage to Jennifer Garner.

The group kicked off the fun at the Jurassic World attraction, which takes guests on a boat ride through Jurassic Park, culminating in a thrilling free fall and a big splash at the end.

Jennifer was holding on to Ben at all times, but nothing erased the smiles from their faces.