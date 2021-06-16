JLo and Ben Affleck kissing in Malibu – PHOTOS AND VIDEO

FINALLY !! JLo and Ben Affleck kissing in Malibu. For those who did not believe that the couple had returned … FULL PDA! We had already seen them “affectionate” but now there are kisses, ok?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed kissing for the first time since their reunion, since they returned as a couple earlier this year.

According to Pagesix, which has lots of photos and this video, Lopez, 51, and Ben, 48, looked very “in love” during their shoot at a dinner at Nobu in Malibu this Sunday. Ben looks awkward, Jen kisses him and I don’t know if he’s talking to her or something but it’s weird, LOL! Everything was perfect for the cameras until the child appeared … HA! In the video you can see how Jen’s face changes when the boy shows her something on his cell phone. Ben looks more attentive. And it seems that both children were going to interrupt them … Bahahaha …

The couple was not alone, they were celebrating JLo’s sister’s birthday, and her children were with Marc, Max and Emme, 13 years old. But the opportunity could not be missed, they were also right in that place, which could be seen from the outside and the parents were there focusing.

Ben was previously seen with his “new” mother-in-law in Las Vegas, where he was said to be filming a movie.

Anyways, JLo and Ben Affleck making out in Malibu. I imagine children’s faces …

Oh no, awkward!

