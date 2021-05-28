JLo and Ben Affleck had an Instagram post planned to announce their return

Besides, it is already a fact that they are officially together. “Jen and Ben are very happy with each other and excited to see where the relationship is going. They are dating completely and very happy together“A source told Us Weekly about the 51-year-old Hustlers star and the 48-year-old Argo director.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. (Getty Images)

Despite the spoiler that the photographers gave us, we still think that Bennifer should go back to her plans to post a photo together on Instagram, who is with me?