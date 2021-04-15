JLo and Alex Rodriguez confirm breakup in TODAY. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez confirmed that their engagement is over and that they are “better off as friends.”

A month after Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were reported to have broken up – over the Southern Charms reality star Madison LeCroy scandal – and then they came back saying they were “working on their relationship” and even did a ridiculous “couple drama.” spontaneous love kissing ”before photographers in the Dominican Republic – both issued a statement this Thursday, confirming that their relationship ended. IT’S OVER!

“We have realized that we are better as friends and we seek to continue being so” – they told TODAY Show. “We will continue to work together and support each other in our shared businesses and projects. We wish each other the best for each other and for our respective children. “

JLO and Alex Rodriguez also asked for privacy for the sake of their children. RIGHT! After such ridiculous. The 51-year-old singer and actress is the mother of twins, Max and 13-year-old Emme with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. The 45-year-old former Yankee has two daughters, 16-year-old Natasha and 12-year-old Ella, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

When JLo and A-Rod broke up a month ago, it was said that it was because Alex was cheating on Madison LeCroy. She herself admitted that she was chatting on FaceTime with Rodriguez, but according to her, without getting to anything physical, after her fellow reality shows accused her of having an inappropriate relationship with a former MLB player.

For Madison LeCroy, Alex never physically cheated on his fiancée with her. However, a source told Pagesix, that scandal with Madison was the reason JLo and Alex Rodriguez broke up. “There were already problems between them, but Jennifer was really embarrassed about this.”

So, JLo and Alex Rodriguez confirm their breakup in TODAY.

Could it be that now the friend did notice? LOL!

