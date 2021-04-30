JLo and A-Rod meet again where they had their first date

Jennifer Lopez Y Alex Rodriguez They returned to the place where they had their first date, according to reports from Page Six. The 51-year-old singer and 45-year-old ex-baseball player, who officially announced their breakup this month, were photographed enjoying a dinner at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, last Friday, April 23. The luxurious hotel is a very special place for J-Rod, as it was there that they had their first date in 2017.

The Wolfgang Puck restaurant at the Hotel Bel-Air offers an elegant atmosphere in its three seating areas. They have probably opted for a padded cabin next to the roaring fire in the living room, or have chosen to sit in the more sophisticated section of the dining room. If the weather was nice, they might as well have been hiding out on the terrace outside. We are sure that the safest thing is that they have chosen the option with greater privacy. The menu of the place has a Mediterranean touch, which is perfect for both, who are lovers of good food.

© GettyImages Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez started their relationship in 2017

Throughout their history as a couple, Wolfgang Puck became a popular hangout for JLo and A-Rod, as it is close to the Bel Air mansion where they lived. Meeting where it all began could have been a closing way for the duo, who have maintained the attitude that they will remain friends as well as working together.

The reunion between the two took place a few days after Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez confirmed their breakup through a joint statement revealed on The Today Show: “We have realized that we are better as friends and we hope to continue being so.” The message continues: “We will continue to work together and support each other in our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each of you and for your children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thanks to everyone who has sent kind words and support. ”

