JK Simmons takes stock of his time playing Jonah Jameson

JK Simmons Today it is once again linked to the world of superhero movies. It is true that he was in charge of bringing Commissioner Gordon to life in Zack Snyder’s DC movie universe, but with a completely bleak future for him, there seems to be no real chance that he will reprise the character. However, he has re-linked himself to superhero movies thanks to Spider-Man (without overlooking his work in the animation “Invincible”).

He played J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider-Man films of actor Tobey Maguire and director Sam Raimi. Likewise, he plays a different version of the character in actor Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies, a twist that is also a response to fans calling for his return because of his brilliant portrayal of Jameson in the old Spider-Man movies.

In a new interview, the actor has taken stock of his time as Jameson, and although he has played a large number of characters throughout his career, Simmons considers his time as J. Jonah Jameson to be one of the highlights of his career. In fact, he says his time on Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy has generated a lifelong appreciation for the filmmaker.

Those movies with Sam will always be great moments of my career and my life Simmons says, remembering when he played J. Jonah Jameson. Sam is one of my favorite directors and human beings. “

Simmons played Jameson, the editor of the Daily Bugle, in all three films of the Raimi trilogy, and later give life to a different version in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” The actor thinks it was a cool turn for the character:

Having the opportunity to do a kind of reboot of the character, I was eager to hold onto the things that I really liked about him and totally open to letting go of some of that, and realizing that we are in a more up-to-date version of that universe. ” added the actor. “Hopefully, we have found the sweet spot there. For many characters, that evolution is a really important aspect, ”Simmons concludes. I like the lack of evolution of that character. There are ways he’s evolved, but he’s the same braggart … and that’s what I like to do.

Although it is not official for which movie / s, it is confirmed that Simmons will return to give life to Jameson in several future films. Everything points to at least “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, released this December in theaters.

