JK Simmons reveals how we will see J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man 3

Actor JK Simmons made a brief but shocking appearance in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and will repeat at Marvel Studios.

When Spider-man defeat Mysterio in London does not know what is about to happen, since it appears J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) accusing him of the murder of the villain and revealing his true identity to the world. In the third installment of this trilogy within the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe the actor will repeat the role he already played in the first installments directed by Sam raimi in 2002, 2004 and 2007.

In a recent interview, JK Simmons said that his participation in the trilogy of Spider-man from Sam raimi It has made me appreciate the filmmaker all his life.

“Those movies with Sam will always be the highlights of my career and my life.” JK Simmons said. “Sam is one of my favorite directors and human beings.”

He also commented on how we will see J. Jonah Jameson in the next movie.

“To get a chance to do a kind of reboot of the character, I was eager to hold onto the things that I really loved about him and totally open to letting go of some of that, and realizing that we are in a more up-to-date version of that universe. ”. JK Simmons added. “Hopefully, we find the sweet spot there.”

“For many characters, that evolution is a really important aspect. But I like the lack of evolution of that character. There are ways he’s evolved, but he’s the same braggart … And that’s what I enjoy doing. “

JK Simmons will share the cast of Spider-man 3 with Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina Y Benedict Cumberbatch. The film will hit theaters on December 17, 2021. Feel like seeing it? Leave us your comments below.

While the trailer for Spider-man 3, we can see the rest of the movies of Marvel studios