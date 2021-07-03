JK Simmons explains that returning as Jameson was “bizarre” at first

It is practically already a reality that we will return to J. Jonah Jameson in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. We fans assumed it after seeing him in the post-credits scene of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” performed once again by the actor JK Simmons. He already confirmed that he had shot his next appearance as Jameson, although without specifying in which film, although everything points to this third of the wall-crawler. However, the recent officially released merchandise for the film confirms their participation.

Not long ago, Simmons confessed his love for the character ever since he played him in director Sam Raimi’s movie trilogy, and took stock of the interpretation of these two versions of the character. In a promotional interview for the premiere of “Tomorrow’s War”, available on the Amazon Prime Video platform, Simmons mentioned that he enjoyed Rami’s films, even being in the new version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there are also things that he missed .

Without specifying too much, but alluding to what is possibly the idea of ​​the multiverse, the actor explains that there were things that he considered quite strange at first, once they explained to him about coming back as Jameson and being on set for that short scene.

I mean like… weird, bizarre, wonderful… you know? Of course, I was in Sam Raimi’s version of that universe, which I like so much. And now I am in the new version of that universe, which I have also embraced, and in which I am having a great time. I am wishing… [Simmons cruza los dedos]… Maybe more.

In the interview they also comment on the issue of technology. He’s been in the Spider-Man movies at two different times, practically two decades apart. The film industry has changed a lot. Simmons is evidently aware of how much technology has evolved over the years when it comes to the future of film making, and not only does he mention his film on Prime Video alongside Chris Pratt, but also how Raimi worked a lot on the Spiderman movies in that regard.

That technology continues to evolve and amaze, and we will see it in this movie [‘La guerra del mañana’] too, obviously. Yes, the 2019/2020 version of CGI… yes, Sam led the way with his Spider-Man movies, and obviously not doing all the CGI himself, but those movies paved the way. And that terrain continues … is it being surpassed? Getting better? Increasing?

The movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be released this December in theaters and fans are still waiting for the first trailer of the film to be released, which will confirm some of the many rumors that have been sounding for months .

Via information | Variety