Bad vibes at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The debate on gender identity has put the British writer in the spotlight JK Rowling, accused of “transphobic” for expressing her opinions, and has led her actors in the Harry Potter saga Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Eddie Redmayne, to show your disagreement.

Since Rowling last weekend expressed on Twitter that only women menstruate, which outraged several groups that dismissed that perspective as discriminatory, the author has been forced to clarify her views on gender identity, this is , the sexuality with which a person defines himself psychologically.

In this debate, the differentiation between “sex” and “gender” is key, since if the former is a physical trait (male or female), the latter is based on a social construction based on sex (male or female) and there are who defends that this definition is too strict and that there are more than two genres.

“If sex is not real, there is no attraction to the same sex. If sex is not real, the lived reality of women worldwide is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex eliminates the ability of many people to discuss their lives in a meaningful way. It is not hate to tell the truth, “Rowling wrote.

After the barrage of criticism received, the creator published a long text on her website, noting that the fact of having survived male violence in her first marriage and sexual assault during her youth has led her to publicly say what she thinks.

She specified that if she mentioned her experience as a battered woman now, it was not “in an attempt to obtain sympathy”, but out of “solidarity” with a large number of women who have stories like her, and of which she said that “they have been blacked out. of bigots for showing concern about single-sex spaces. ”

Among those dissenting and publicly speaking are Radcliffe and Watson. Radcliffe was the first to say that she hoped the writer’s comments on gender identity would not “contaminate” the Potter saga in the eyes of her followers, and believed that transgender women “are women” and “any statement to the contrary erases” her “identity” and “dignity”. Watson indicated that she had made donations to two organizations that advocate feminism and gender diversity. “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or having to hear that they are not who they say they are,” said the artist.