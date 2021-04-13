JK Rowling returns to children’s literature with ‘The Christmas Pig’

The Christmas Pig is the title of the new children’s book by British writer, producer and screenwriter JKRowling, which will be published in Spain by La Salamandra next October 13, the publisher informs this Tuesday in a statement.

It is JK Rowling’s first children’s novel since Harry Potter. and comes after his successful return to children’s literature with the story The ickabog, which was first published for free on the internet so that children could read it during confinement, and later in physical book format, with all royalties granted to help those most affected by the pandemic.

The Christmas Pig, indicated for children from eight years old, tells the moving and gripping adventure about a boy’s love for his favorite toy and what he can do to get it back.

“At Salamandra we are very excited that JK Rowling has finally decided to return to writing children’s literature with a completely new story, in which she once again demonstrates her great ability to empathize with young readers and create a fantasy world of her own that it will help them to better understand the reality that surrounds them “, adds the publisher’s note.

The book will have a full color cover and will contain nine black and white plates, and several illustrations by award-winning illustrator Jim Field.

In addition to its launch in Spain, will be published on October 12 simultaneously by Hachette Children’s Group in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and India; by Scholastic in the United States and Canada; and by other publishers around the world in more than twenty languages, making it a truly global phenomenon.