The writer explained that her views on biological sex are based on her experience with macho violence and sexual assault.

British writer JK Rowling stated that the fact of having survived the sexist violence in her first marriage and to a sexual assault During her youth, she has been led to publicly express her opinion on the issue of sex biological, which has led to insults and criticism in recent days.

In a long article published on her website, Rowling said that she believes that changing sex “will be a solution for some people with gender dysphoria”, but criticized that a man who does not intend to have surgery or take hormones can be recognized as a woman .

“The current explosion of trans activism urges the elimination of almost all the robust systems that the candidates for reassignment had to go through. A man who intends not to have surgery and not take hormones can now obtain a gender recognition certificate and be a woman under the law, ”she wrote.

In addition, he criticized the Scottish Government for considering presenting a law to recognize such women as women, which would imply that, for example, they could access all kinds of female public facilities.

“When you open the bathroom and locker room doors to any man who believes or feels like a woman and, as I have said, gender confirmation certificates can now be awarded without the need for surgery or hormones, then you open the door to each and every man who wishes to enter. That is the simple truth, “he argued.

The creator of the famous Harry Potter saga was accused of “transphobic” last weekend when she stated on Twitter that only women menstruate, which outraged groups that consider this perspective discriminatory.

Rowling pointed out that he based his opinion on having been a victim of gender violence and having suffered a sexual assault when he was 20 years old, something that he stressed that did not count to obtain the compassion of anyone, but for people to understand that he has a “history of complex background ”that shapes their“ fears, interests and opinions ”, as it happens with the rest.

The author added that she does not agree with a movement that “is doing demonstrable harm by trying to erode the ‘woman’ as a political and biological class.”

“I am next to the brave men and women, homosexuals, heterosexuals and transgenders, who defend the freedom of expression and thinking and the rights and security of some of the most vulnerable in our society: gay youth, fragile adolescents and women who depend on and want to retain their single-sex spaces, ”he indicated.

“Surveys show that these women are a large majority and exclude only those privileged or fortunate who have never faced male violence or sexual assault, and who have never bothered to educate themselves about its prevalence,” she added.

British actor Daniel Radcliffe She stated last Tuesday that she hoped that the writer’s comments on gender identity would not “contaminate” the Harry Potter saga in the eyes of her followers, and believed that transgender women “are women” and “any statement to the contrary erases” her “Identity” and “dignity”.

