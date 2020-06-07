A comment by JK Rowling on Twitter about menstruation was considered by some users and organizations as discriminatory

British writer JK Rowling she was accused of transphobia on Twitter by implying in a comment that only women menstruate, which outraged groups that consider this perspective discriminatory.

The creator of Harry Potter has also been branded as a “radical feminist who excludes transgenders” (TERF) for defending that the biological sex of people is real and “not an illusion”.

It all started when on Saturday he shared a link to an article entitled “Opinion: Creating a more egalitarian post-COVID-19 world for menstruating people” and ironic that “those menstruating people” “used to have a name”, in allusion to the woman.

Who People who menstruate. ’I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA – J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

That comment was considered by some users and organizations as discriminatory towards other people who can also menstruate, such as transgender or non-binary gender people, and also towards women who for some reason do not have menstruation.

After the initial tweet, the author, who has 14.5 million followers on the social network, proceeded to explain her position regarding sex and gender, which increased the controversy.

Rowling said that she respects “the right of every trans person to live in whatever way they feel authentic and comfortable” but at the same time claimed that her own life has been marked “by the fact of being a woman”, with all the consequences that this implies and that, in his opinion, differ from the experiences of other groups.

“The idea that women like me – who have been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling affinity because they are vulnerable in the same way as women, that is, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because We think that sex is real and has vital consequences, it is nonsense, “he said.

I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so. – J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

“If sex is not real, there is no attraction to the same sex. If sex is not real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes many people’s ability to speak meaningfully about their lives. It is not hate to tell the truth, ”he wrote.

Other users criticized that Rowling, who has previously opined on the issue of differentiation between women and transgender people, focused on this issue when the world is turned on protests for the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of the police on May 25 in the United States.

