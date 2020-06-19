With the current situation during the coronavirus crisis and the protests of racism and injustices around the world. So many brands have chosen to adapt to these initiatives and modify or discard points of their image.

The next company to make this decision is Johnson & Johnson, which has decided to stop producing and distributing its Clean & Clear Fairness product line, which is intended to whiten skin and is primarily used in Asia and the Middle East.

This line has been strongly criticized by public opinion for what it represents, rather than for its composition and that is why J&J has decided to modify this area, since they assure that it was never their intention to insinuate that white skin is better aesthetically.

At the same time, a brand derived from this company, Band-Aid, will be dedicated to producing smilies of different skin tones as their way of showing their support for equality.

Brands are reconsidering their image:

In addition to showing support on social networks, brands have begun to take actions to imply that they are in favor of equality.

Remember that among the first to do is Nike, who shared a message on networks saying that we should not let racism return and that contrary to what they always say in their slogan, this time « Don’t do it » .

Which was replicated by others and taken to another level, as is the case with Lego’s recent decision to stop advertising toys that represent the White House and police stations. Or Netflix and HBO that have chosen to show their support through their platforms.

While Netflix will present a collection on this movement, HBO chose to remove from its platform, films that give a racist image, with the film « Gone with the Wind » as one of the main ones.

On the other hand, Sephora announced that it will allocate 15 percent of the space on its store shelves to products owned by African-American people. Which made it the first retail brand to do so.

A similar case to the band-aids, is the new Crayola production, by including different colors to paint skin tones in its most commercial product.

Among the most talked about was the news that Quaker Oats is going to withdraw Aunt Jemima’s brand and logo from her 130 years on the market. This as a measure to advance racial equality, as the company explained in a statement.

And subsequently the Uncle Ben’s brand has decided to follow these decisions and say goodbye to Uncle Ben to make way for a new market strategy free of racism.

Both products represent a time in the United States that was very unfair to people of African-American race. According to a 2007 New York Times article, the nouns « uncle » or « aunt » were used to name older people who were African-American and thus avoid calling them « Lord » or « Lady. »

