© USA Today Sports

Many NFL players have repeated it to exhaustion: kneeling during the National Anthem has nothing to do with wanting to disrespect the flag from United States.

That was made very clear this Sunday by Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt and the Cleveland Browns quarterback, who said that when the time comes, they will surely kneel.

First it was Watt, who joined his coach Bill O’Brian, who mentioned that there would be no penalty in case his players decided to kneel down.

A) don’t speak for me B) if you still think it’s about disrespecting the flag or our military, you clearly haven’t been listening https://t.co/tnsEq5D9WC – JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 13, 2020

Watt answered a message, in which he made sure that he would not be seen kneeling:

« Don’t speak for me. If you still think it’s about disrespecting the flag or our army, you’re clearly not getting it right, » Watt said via social media.

For his part, Mayfield not only considered it, he announced that during the 2020 season of the NFL he will kneel at the beginning of all games, because reasons are superfluous.

This after a fan asked him through his social networks, to please tell him that he did not plan to kneel.

Mayfield’s response was as short as forceful: « I definitely will. »