J&J vaccine against COVID-19, under review in EU for thrombi

By Pushkala Aripaka and Julie Steenhuysen

Apr 9 (Reuters) – The European drug regulator said on Friday it is reviewing four cases of blood clots in people in the United States who received the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) safety committee has also been looking at the association of AstraZeneca’s vaccine with very rare cases of thrombi and stated that it is now reviewing reports of capillary leak syndrome in people who received doses of this firm. .

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) said it is aware of the rare reports of blood clots in people who received its vaccine and is working with regulators to evaluate the data and provide relevant information.

“At present, no clear causal relationship has been established between these rare events and the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine,” the company said in an emailed statement.

Of the four severe cases of coagulation and low platelets, three occurred in the United States during the launch of the vaccine by Janssen, a unit of J&J, the EMA said. Then there is a person who died of a bleeding disorder reported in the J&J clinical trial.

Nearly 5 million people in the United States had received the J&J vaccine as of Thursday morning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The EMA report is the first to mention a test for blood clots associated with the J&J vaccine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it would respond to a request for comment shortly.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru, Kate Kelland in London, Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago and Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)