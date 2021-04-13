J&J to delay deployment of its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe

Apr 13 (Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it will delay the launch of its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe and is reviewing with European health authorities the extremely rare cases of thrombi that occurred after receiving the injection.

Federal health agencies in the United States recommended on Tuesday to pause the use of the J&J vaccine, as six women under the age of 50 developed unusual blood clots after receiving the injection, marking a further setback for efforts to tackle the pandemic.

(Information from Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; edited in Spanish by Michael Susin and Javier Leira)