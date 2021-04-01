JJ Redick’s discontent and how it can affect the Dallas Mavericks

JJ Redick has acknowledged on ESPN that he did not want to be traded to Dallas mavericks. The veteran shooting guard conveyed to the New Orleans Pelicans management his desire to play for an Eastern Conference team, in order to be closer to his family, based in Brooklyn. He believes that his veteran status and the dedication he has shown throughout his career, well deserved that the Pelicans had sought a more satisfactory solution for him, believing that they were breaking their word. Still, he reaffirmed his commitment to Dallas, noting that he had spoken with Mark Cuban and had no problem doing his best.