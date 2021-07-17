J&J recalls five sunscreens for carcinogenic agent in them

Washington, United States. Johnson & Johnson has voluntarily withdrawn five sunscreens from brands Neutrogena Y Aveeno after detecting in some samples low levels of a chemical substance what can cause Cancer.

The pharmaceutical The US has asked its distributors to stop selling these products. What’s more, J&J has explained that the benzene it is not an ingredient of their sun protection products and that you are investigating the cause of the contamination.

What is benzene?

The benzene is classified as carcinogenic human, a substance that could potentially cause cancer depending on the level of exposure.

Prolonged contact to benzene can produce Cancer in the organs that produce the elements of the blood. This condition is called leukemia. Exposure to benzene has been associated with the development of a special type of leukemia called myeloid leukemia sharp.

J&J is removing some of their sunscreens because they found benzene in them.

J&J reaction

«Although the benzene is not an ingredient in any of our products from Solar protection. It was detected in some samples of finished aerosol products, ”the company said.

‘You would not expect that daily exposure to benzene in these aerosol protectants at the levels detected in our tests cause consequences adverse to health ”. However, the company will recall all lots of these aerosol sunscreen products For caution.

The Sunscreens affected, which are marketed in aerosol format, are: Neutrogena Beach Defense, Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport, Neutrogena Invisible Daily defense, Neutrogena Ultra Sheer and Aveeno Protect + Refresh.

J&J issued a statement noting that no one is expected to be harmed by the use of these products. It also warned consumers that they should stop using the affected products and what should dispose of them properly.

On the other hand, J&J, said he has notified the Food and Drug Administration about the recall of the products.

Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical.

Note to our readers:

