JJ.OO. Tokyo 2021. Analysis of the women’s final

Ashleigh Barty, recent champion at Wimbledon and No. 1 in the world. Naomi Osaka, the local star. Aryna Sabalenka, one of the best players of the season. Karolina Pliskova, finalist of the third Grand Slam of the season. Or Iga Swiatek herself. Surely all of them appeared at the top of a possible list of candidates to win the medals in the Tokyo Olympics 2021. By actuality or history, they seemed to be the best prepared to reach the decisive instances. However, women’s tennis always has that share of surprise that makes it so attractive since anyone can beat anyone. In that sense, Belinda Bencic Y Marketa Vondrousova They will be in charge of fighting this Friday for the gold medal. Indeed, in Break Point we analyze the possible keys to the meeting.

THE MOST IMPORTANT GAME OF THEIR LIVES

Bencic reached the fourth place in the international ranking. However, he only won four titles in his career and reached the final in another eight. Meanwhile, Vondrousova only lifted one trophy in singles (Biel 2017), although she disputed the definition of Roland Garros 2019. However, the spice of representing her countries, being able to climb to the top of the podium and do it in the second most important event important and seen at a sporting level (after the World Cup) is unmatched. That is why both are on the verge of triumph with the greatest emotional value of their lives.

VIRTUES OF EACH

The Czech is very firm from the rest. In fact, he proved it against Svitolina by breaking her serve five times. In addition, he accompanies him with a large percentage of first serves and with a variety of shots from the back of the court. So far, she has lost just one set (to Bertens in her debut) and being left-handed tends to favor her since her opponents don’t come with rhythm against left-handed players. Impossible not to mention the ability it has to go from a flat shot to a slice or a dropshot. In any case, his crossed backhand is – in my opinion – the blow with which he gets the most advantages.

On the other hand, the Swiss fulfilled the objective of forgetting the absences of Federer and Wawrinka. So much so that he made sure to win two medals since he also went to the doubles final. In the tennis aspect, he will not be able to miss as much with the serve as he did against Rybakina (he gave it six times) and he will have to work with the tactic of two balls backwards to open Vondrousova and, thus, be able to define later with a forehand. parallel. Likewise, the variety of heights that he achieves with his drive (one flat, then one with height and vice versa) is essential to prevent the czech from hitting seated and at shoulder height. The parallel backhand will have to appear often.

Who will be the new Olympic champion?