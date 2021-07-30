JJ.OO. Tokyo 2021. Analysis of the men’s semifinals

Nostalgia and adrenaline are the feelings that tennis lovers go through these days. On the one hand, they know that the best games of the Tokyo Olympics 2021 as the four players alive in the men’s draw will compete for the three medals at stake. Meanwhile, they begin to miss that illusion of seeing several tennis players from their countries with the possibility of striking and, thus, getting on the podium. Beyond that, it is time to thoroughly analyze the menu of the semifinals, which will have the great candidate, one who wants to shut up and finish consolidating everything that promises and two covered that not many expected in these instances. As we said with the female analysis, we do not know who will advance to the final. However, we will look for the keys to where each of the encounters can take place.

PABLO CARREÑO BUSTA VS. KAREN KHACHANOV (08 HOURS – CENTRAL STADIUM OF ARIAKE TENNIS PARK)

When Rafael Nadal announced through his social networks that he desisted from participating in the Olympic event in Tokyo, the Spanish hope of adding medals dropped considerably. Not because of the presence of those who decided to travel to the tournament, but because of the loss of a 20-time Grand Slam champion. Nevertheless, Pablo Carreño Busta He took advantage of the mental jerk resulting from the title in Hamburg and was able to expose the hierarchy to leave Sandgren, Cilic and Köepfer on the road. Of course, the triumph he got by beating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets was surprised -in part-. The game plan versus Karen khachanov, another Russian giant, should not be very different: depth with his shots and a significant acceleration of drive. Not to mention the variety in the destinations of his impacts so that his adversary cannot take the typical ‘shotguns’ of drive that make him so dangerous.

Although he made it to the semifinals, Khachanov did not have as much fun against some opponents at times. In fact, Schwartzman could not break his serve seven times in the third set (the Russian won 6-1), with Humbert the match was settled by details and against Nishioka it took him a while to get the machine ready. Separate paragraph, he will not put as many aces as other compatriots, but if he maintains 93% of the first as he did against the French or 96% as he was against Duckworth it will be very difficult to beat him. The two maintain a clear pattern of play (serve and forehand), although the Spanish has different nuances in his strokes to adapt to situations. Match more than even and too open. A real battle.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC VS. ALEXANDER ZVEREV (SECOND SHIFT CENTRAL TRACK AT ARIAKE TENNIS PARK)

The highlight of the day. With all due respect to Carreño and Khachanov, if there were fans in the stands there would be no doubt that they would buy the ticket to watch this game for all that it represents. Since the Big3 vs. Next Gen, to Novak Djokovic’s illusion of winning Olympic gold and even the possibility of Alexander Zverev to take a step forward against a rival of an “unattainable” category according to what has been unfolding in recent times.

“The matches are not getting easier, we can’t do that reading, what is true is that my tennis level is improving more and more,” he said. Novak Djokovic after yielding only two! games against Kei Nishikori. Really, it is difficult to find weak points in his game. In that sense, he will seek to dominate his rival from the first ball with a high percentage of first serves (not to force a winning serve so much, but rather to put the first to be able to start controlling the point), he will try to move it to the German so that he does not he can assert himself and, as a result, he must make a greater effort to connect his characteristic winning shots. In addition, both have their best shot on the backhand. However, Nole has an extra incentive: the parallel, which is essential to break the monotony of any long exchange between backhand and backhand.

Zverev, for his part, will have no other option than to go out and do what was working for him this week since he knows that if he lowers the accelerator there will be a Serbian car that will pass him overhead without any kind of conditions. Important: lower the number of double faults and connect, in return, many aces or free points with the service, since the Balkan is the best player on the circuit to the rest. Another important factor will be to pressure him and take the net quickly to close the points with the volleys.