JJ Macías in Getafe: “It is a good operation for Chivas and for us”

Jokes with Hugo Sánchez

Ángel Torres, president of Getafe CF, joked this Wednesday during the presentation of Mexican José Juan Macías and stated that he expects him to score 30 goals as Hugo Sánchez did in one of the eleven seasons he played for Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid.

“If you score 30, that would be fine. Well, the 30 is a joke. If you score 29, I’m not angry,” he said, addressing Macías during the official presentation of the Aztec striker at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum.

The Chivas youth squad has been the MVP of Liga MX in recent seasons and reaches European football as the sixth Mexican player with the highest market value. The new coach of Getafe Míchel knows JJ Macías well from his time at the head of the UNAM Pumas.

Lozano & JJ Macías: the most valuable Mexican players of the moment

24. Jesús Gallardo – Monterrey- Market value: € 5 M

& copy imago images

Data updated on July 5, 2021

23. Sebastián Córdova – America – Market value: € 5 M

& copy imago images

22. Alexis Vega – Chivas – Market value: € 5 M

& copy imago images

21. Jorge Sánchez – America – Market value: € 5 million

& copy imago images

20. Gerardo Arteaga – Genk – Market value: € 5 M

& copy imago images

19. Rogelio Funes Mori – Monterrey – Market value: € 6 million

& copy imago images

18. César Montes – Monterrey – Market value: € 6 million

& copy imago images

17. Erick Aguirre – Monterrey – Market value: € 6 million

& copy imago images

16. Johan Vásquez – Pumas UNAM – Market value: € 6 M

& copy imago images

15. Néstor Araújo – Celta de Vigo – Market value: € 7 million

& copy imago images

14 Héctor Herrera – Atlético de Madrid – Market value: € 7.5 M

& copy imago images

13. Orbelín Pineda – Cruz Azul – Market value: € 7.5 M

& copy imago images

12. Carlos Rodríguez – Monterrey – Market value: € 7.5 M

& copy imago images

11. Roberto Alvarado – Cruz Azul – Market value: € 7.5 M

& copy imago images

10. Luis Romo – Cruz Azul – Market value: € 8 million

& copy imago images

9. Diego Lainez – Real Betis – Market value: € 8 million

& copy imago images

8. Alan Pulido – Kansas City – Market value: € 9 million

& copy Sporting Kansas City

7. Rodolfo Pizarro – Inter Miami – Market value: € 10 million

& copy Inter Miami CF

6. José Juan Macías – Getafe CF – Market value: € 10 million

& copy imago images

5. Edson Álvarez – Ajax – Market value: € 14 million

& copy imago images

4. Carlos Vela – Los Ángeles FC – Market value: € 15 million

& copy imago images

3. Raúl Jiménez – Wolverhampton – Market value: € 28 M

& copy imago images

2. Jesús Corona – Porto – Market value: € 30 M

& copy imago images

1. Hirving Lozano – Naples – Market value: € 45 M

& copy imago images

Ángel Torres thanked Chivas, who has given the attacker until the end of the season with a purchase option, his understanding for having allowed Macías, 21, to leave the club to fulfill his dream in Spain.

“I wanted to make the leap to Europe and for us it is an honor to have a Mexican footballer and I hope he is at the same level as Hugo Sánchez. With him scoring the same goals … (laughs) It will be important for Spanish football and for the Mexican colony in Spain “, he commented.

The Getafe president insisted that Chivas wanted to understand Macías’ intention as a military man in Europe and highlighted the internationalities with Mexico of his new signing: “He has played for his country in all the lower categories and five times with the first team,” he explained.

Macías arrives on loan with a purchase option whose price is unknown

In addition, he reviewed the conditions under which the Aztec arrives at LaLiga: “He comes on loan with a purchase option and we will decide throughout the season. We hope he scores enough goals. He has football and quality. And he is young. I hope he I have been here for many years, “he said.

He was also asked if the operation will be expensive for Getafe in the case of buying Macías at the end of the season and, again, he joked in his answer: “For me all footballers are expensive (laughs). It is a good operation for Chivas. and for us, “he concluded.

Achraf, Trincão & Co .: next season’s most valuable signings

Trincão – Barça → Wolves – Market value: € 22 M

& copy imago images

Assignment with purchase option



Data as of July 7, 2021

Noa Lang – Ajax → Bruges – Market value: € 22 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 6 million euros (after previous assignment)

Nicolás González – Stuttgart → Fiorentina – Market value: € 22 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 23 million euros

Patson Daka – Salzburg → Leicester – Market value: € 22 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 30 million euros

Emerson Royal – Betis → Barça – Market value: € 25 M

& copy Imago / TM

Cost: 9 million euros

Roger Ibañez – Atalanta → AS Roma – Market value: € 25 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 9 million euros (after previous assignment)

Mike Maignan – Lille → AC Milan – Market value: € 25m

& copy imago images

Cost: 13 million euros

Weston McKennie – Schalke → Juventus – Market value: € 25m

& copy imago images

Cost: 20.5 million euros (after previous assignment)

Boubakary Soumaré – Lille → Leicester – Market value: € 28 M

& copy TM / imago images

Cost: 20 million euros

Fikayo Tomori – Chelsea → AC Milan – Market value: € 28 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 29.2 million euros (after previous assignment)

Georginio Wijnaldum – Liverpool → PSG – Market value: € 30m

& copy imago images

Free

Matteo Politano – Inter → Naples – Market value: € 30 M

& copy Imago / TM

Cost: 19 million euros (after previous assignment)

Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan → Inter – Market value: € 35m

& copy DHA

Free

Angeliño – Man City → Leipzig – Market value: € 35 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 18 million euros (after previous assignment)

Emiliano Buendía – Norwich → Aston Villa – Market value: € 35 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 38.4 million euros

Ibrahima Konaté – Leipzig → Liverpool – Market value: € 35 M

& copy TM / imago images

Cost: 40 million euros

Memphis Depay – Lyon → Barça – Market value: € 45m

& copy imago images

Free

André Silva – Eintracht → Leipzig – Market value: € 45 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 23 million euros

David Alaba – Bayern → Real Madrid – Market value: € 55 M

& copy imago images

Free

Dayot Upamecano – Leipzig → Bayern – Market value: € 60 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 42.5 million euros

Achraf Hakimi – Inter → PSG – Market value: € 60 M

& copy TM / imago images

Cost: 60 million euros

